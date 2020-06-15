Youth counsellor Lorna Mace at the entrance to the Victoria Foundry, November 2018. (Victoria News)

B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

The B.C. government has announced an expansion of its Foundry youth mental health and addictions centres, with new centres in Port Hardy, the Comox Valley, Williams Lake, Burns Lake, Cranbrook, Langley, Surrey and Squamish.

The Foundry network also has counselling and treatment centres being developed in Terrace and Richmond, bringing the total communities served by Foundry to 19, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy announced June 15.

The centres are run by local non-profit organizations, providing support to young people aged 12 to 24, with walk-in counselling service and referrals to primary health care and substance abuse.

The Foundry network also has a virtual counselling service for communities that do not have a local drop-in centre. The province reports that 9,770 young people used Foundry centres in 2019, with 42 per cent referred there by a friend or family member.

Expanded Foundry services were promised by the former B.C. Liberal government, and then become part of the B.C. Green Party’s agreement to support the minority NDP government.

RELATED: B.C. Liberals’ 2017 campaign promises Foundry expansion

RELATED: B.C. funds expansion from COVID-19 emergency budget

The new centres are administered and funded through the following agencies:

• Burns Lake: Carrier Sekani Family Services

• Comox Valley: John Howard Society of North Island

• Cranbrook: Ktunaxa-Kinbasket Child and Family Service Society

• Langley: Encompass Support Services Society

• Squamish: Sea to Sky Community Services Society

• Surrey: Pacific Community Resources Society

• Port Hardy: North Island Crisis and Counselling Centre Society

• Williams Lake: Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre Association

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Traffic moving again after crash at Colwood Corners
Next story
B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Just Posted

Sooke grad ceremony goes virtual

Graduating students also able to walk across EMCS stage in small groups

Sooke elementary schools hold drive-by celebrations

Celebrations held for graduating students and a retiring teacher

UPDATE: Traffic moving again after crash at Colwood Corners

Morning commute stalled after vehicle leaves Sooke Road

Seniors move to new, modern Victoria long-term care home starting in July

The Summit replaces the Oak Bay Lodge and Mt. Tolmie care homes

BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips

Children aged two and younger will be exempt

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

Canada-U.S. couple says 14-day quarantine makes border rules for families ‘illogical’

Despite exemption, travel restrictions still make international travel not possible for some couples

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

As much as 190,000 litres spilled from a pumping facility

Woman dies in crash on highway in Nanaimo

Two other people sustained minor injuries in accident at 7:10 p.m. Sunday

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Most Read