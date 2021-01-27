Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)

B.C. couple who travelled to Yukon for COVID vaccine ineligible for 2nd dose until summer

The province is ensuring those eligible to receive the vaccine get the second shot within 42 days

The Vancouver couple who flew to a remote community in the Yukon and allegedly impersonated hotel workers in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will have to wait until summer for their next dose.

Former Great Canadian Gaming Corp. president Rodney Baker, 55, and his wife Ekaterina Baker, 32, are now facing charges under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act.

“There is no room in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan for people who deliberately put vulnerable populations at risk in order to receive their vaccine before the start of their eligibility group,” read a statement issued by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The pair allegedly travelled to Whitehorse, then without self-isolating chartered a small plane to the village of Beaver Creek on Jan. 21 to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

On Tuesday (Jan. 26), the ministry said it has plans to clamp down on those travelling inter-provincially to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As we move toward immunizing the general public in Phases 3 and 4, there will be clear processes in place to ensure people can verify their age and that they are currently living in B.C.,” the statement continued.

“The pre-registration process will help ensure people wait their turn. The system will not allow people to book an appointment until their age category is eligible to pre-register for an appointment for the dose that they should be receiving.”

On Monday, Baker resigned as CEO of Great Canadian Gaming Corp., according to the company.

Based on the Bakers’ ages, they will not be eligible to receive their second Moderna doses until August.

The province is ensuring those eligible to receive the vaccine get the second shot within 42 days, for best results.

– with files from The Canadian Press

