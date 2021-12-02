Floor markers at Island Health COVID-19 testing clinic in Nanaimo. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)

Floor markers at Island Health COVID-19 testing clinic in Nanaimo. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)

B.C. COVID-19 infection rate holds steady, 368 for Thursday

Hospitalization declining, 5 more deaths recorded

B.C. public health teams have recorded another 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours up to Dec. 2, with five more deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a total of 2,345 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

There are 284 people in hospital as of Thursday, down from 301 from Wednesday’s total, and 97 people in intensive care, down by one. There are a total of 3,020 active cases province-wide, most of them recovering at home in self-isolation.

more to come…

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreaks decline at hospitals, senior homes

RELATED: Longer interval between shots can increase immunity

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
MISSING: David Westgeest last seen in Victoria on Dec. 1
Next story
Quick response limits spread of early morning fire in View Royal

Just Posted

Port Renfrew broke rainfall records in November. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
Port Renfrew breaks rainfall records, doubles the usual total for November

Cyclist Max McCulloch catches air off a jump on the Organ Donor trail in the Hartland area of Mount Work Regional Park. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke Bike Club, CRD ink deal to maintain mountain bike trails

The Otter Point Fire Department’s decorated truck for their annual Candy Cane Run in 2020, when Sooke firefighters also held their annual Santa Run. (Contributed photo)
Sooke fire department focusing on cash donations for Santa Run this year

The Netflix series Maid shooting in Sidney in November 2020. (Bob Orchard photo)
Netflix map marks Greater Victoria sites where Maid was filmed