Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

B.C. recorded another 498 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, about the same level of spread in communities as has been seen in recent days.

That brings the total number of active cases in the province to 4,851, with 281 people in hospital, 83 in intensive care. There were four deaths related to the novel coronavirus reported Wednesday, for a total of 1,411 since the pandemic began a year ago.

For the second straight day, there have been no new health care system outbreaks, reflecting the effectiveness of protection from vaccinating health care workers and seniors in long-term care.

Community vaccination of people aged 85 and up began this week, and by Wednesday there have been 444,140 doses of the three vaccines approved in Canada have been administered,

“Since we last reported, we have had 128 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 291 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 12 in the Island Health region, 31 in the Interior Health region, 36 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement March 17.

“Due to a lab sequencing issue, no new variant of concern data is available today. As of the most recent report, there have been 996 confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern identified in our province.”

RELATED: Canada asks U.S. for help providing COVID-19 vaccines

RELATED: B.C. liquor sales end at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Group representing Alberta pastor jailed for breaking COVID-19 rules says he’s being released
Next story
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

Just Posted

Metchosin council passed a bylaw at a March 15 public hearing, which will limit further subdivision of a 40-acre portion of the Boys & Girls Club property. Boys & Girls Club of Greater Victoria Foundation told council the decision to pass the bylaw will devalue the land, and force the organization to seek a developer and fast-track subdivision of the property. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin adopts bylaw to limit subdivision of Boys & Girls Club property

Club representative says bylaw will fast-track development of the land

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove died March 15 after a long battle with cancer. (Courtesy of Donnie Musgrove)
Esquimalt woman with terminal cancer dies a month after dream wedding

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove, 39, died March 15 surrounded by family

A petition launched by a group of University of Victoria students calls for the renaming of Trutch Street. (Google Maps)
Online campaign to rename Victoria Street gets support of hundreds

UVic students say Trutch Street puts racist history on a pedestal

(Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police seek dashcam footage to assist search for suspect in daytime robbery

Incident occurred at M&M Food Market on Burnside Road West on March 7

Central Saanich firefighters arrived to tackle a blaze at Heritage Acres on Lochside Drive on March 17. (Central Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)
VIDEO: Blaze at Heritage Acres results in nearly $20,000 in damages, no exhibits impacted

Central Saanich, Sidney firefighters tackle late morning, early afternoon fire caused by woodstove

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

A video shared to Facebook of an argument turned physical at the Polson Park skatepark Tuesday, March 16, has garnered more than 300 comments. (Jay Sharma - Facebook)
Vernon woman decked in face in alleged stolen skateboard brouhaha

Video captures argument turned physical between woman and youth

A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray, claiming it significantly lessens the impact and severity of COVID-19 for those who use it. (Pixabay)
B.C. biotech firm seeks emergency approval for COVID-killing nasal spray

Clinical trials found SaNOtize reduces virus levels in upper airways by more than 99%, developers say

Most Read