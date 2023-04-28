A courtroom sketch shows accused murderer Ibrahim Ali listening to court proceedings through a translator. Ali is charged with first degree murder in the 2017 death of a 13-year-old Burnaby girl. (Credit: Felicity Don)

A courtroom sketch shows accused murderer Ibrahim Ali listening to court proceedings through a translator. Ali is charged with first degree murder in the 2017 death of a 13-year-old Burnaby girl. (Credit: Felicity Don)

B.C. Crown Prosecutor says Ibrahim Ali killed girl, 13, during sexual assault

Opening statements made in trial of man accused of killing 13-year-old in Burnaby park

A B.C. Supreme Court trial can expect to hear evidence that shows a 13-year-old girl from Burnaby, B.C., was passing through a neighbourhood park when she was dragged off a pathway into the forest by Ibrahim Ali, sexually assaulted and strangled, the Crown prosecutor told the jury Friday.

In an opening statement, Crown attorney Isobel Keeley said the court will hear evidence showing the murder was random, but DNA results will prove Ali sexually assaulted her.

Ali is charged with first-degree murder and entered a not guilty plea before the jury earlier this month.

The body of the girl, whose name is protected under a publication ban, was found in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017, just hours after her mother had reported her missing.

“There are no eyewitnesses to the murder,” Keeley said, but told jury members that cellphone and bank records prove Ali was in Burnaby that day.

They “were strangers to one another,” she said, adding that phone records will show there was “no contact” between them.

She said the court will hear evidence that proves the sex was not consensual and that the girl’s body remained on the forest floor until it was found by police.

Keeley said the jury will hear the girl sustained multiple injuries, including to her face, scalp, arms and legs, but the forensic pathologist will testify that strangulation was the cause of the death.

RCMP Const. Richard Huggins, who was assigned to the Burnaby detachment in July 2017, said he was dispatched to search for the missing girl shortly after midnight on July 19.

Huggins, who was the first person to testify in the trial, said that police used technology to “ping” the girl’s cellphone allowing them to find its location within a 30-metre radius. That led them to the southeastern area of the park, he said.

“Most people carry their cellphone at all times,” Huggins said. “The idea is if you find the person’s cellphone, you will find the person.”

Huggins said he and another officer began searching the area and he noticed a pink wallet laying in the brush just off a path.

Huggins testified that, wearing gloves, he opened it to find the cellphone, a picture that fit the description of the missing teen and a student identification card with the girl’s name.

He said he then requested the help of police dog services as he was concerned about contaminating the area in the event the body was nearby.

The trial is expected to take about two months and will hear testimony from about 50 people, including civilians, police and expert witnesses, Keeley told the jury in opening statements.

—Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

Law and justicemurder

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
High Court dismisses Crown appeal in ‘Surrey Six’ 2007 gang murder case
Next story
PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite as navy ship returns to Greater Victoria after months at sea

Just Posted

Friends and family welcomed members of HMCS Edmonton back home on April 28 as the ship returned to CFB Esquimalt. The vessel was on a two-and-a-half month deployment involved in a multi-nation narcotics-combatting operation off of Central America. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite as navy ship returns to Greater Victoria after months at sea

The Canadian men’s national cricket team holds a scouting session at Beacon Hill Park in Victoria on April 28. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Canadian national cricket team scouts talent in Victoria

The District of Sooke awarded more than $122,000 in community grants this year. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Council approves over $122K for non-profits in Sooke

The Sooke Harbourside Lions Club hosts the 15th annual Duck Day on May 13, featuring the ever-popular rubber duck race down Sooke River.
Here’s why there will be 2,900 rubber ducks on Sooke River