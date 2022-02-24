Dr. Charles Hoffe of Lytton B.C. has promoted misinformation around COVID-19 and vaccinations. (Canada Health Alliance/Librti)

Dr. Charles Hoffe of Lytton B.C. has promoted misinformation around COVID-19 and vaccinations. (Canada Health Alliance/Librti)

B.C. doctor who promotes COVID misinformation under investigation from college

A date has not been set for a hearing into Dr. Charles Hoffe’s conduct

A doctor from Lytton, B.C., who has toured the province touting misinformation about COVID-19 will face a hearing on his conduct from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

The College issued a citation for Dr. Charles Hoffe. In a notice posted to their website, the College accuses Hoffe of spreading “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” information about COVID-19 on social media and other digital platforms.

Specifically, the College takes issue with Hoffe’s promotion of Ivermectin as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Hoffe has spoken at several events around B.C. since April 2021 and regularly advised people to obtain Ivermectin from animal feed stores.

Hoffe has also promoted the false information that COVID-19 vaccines cause microscopic blood clots that cause serious neurological harm, female infertility, and a high number of deaths that are not recognized by public health, along with comments that vaccinated people can cause harm to unvaccinated people.

On April 5, 2021, Hoffe published an open letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry on the anti-vaccine website Vaccine Choice Canada. In his letter, Hoffe details his concerns about the vaccine where he alleged one person died and three people were disabled in Lytton after receiving a dose of mRNA vaccine.

After his letter was published, Hoffe and Dr. Stephen Malthouse from Denman Island went on a speaking tour of B.C. promoting vaccine misinformation in several communities. Complaints against both physicians have been made to the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

A hearing on Hoffe’s conduct has not yet been scheduled. Both Hoffe and Malthouse remain fully licensed physicians with no conditions on their practice.

