A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

B.C. extends order capping fees charged by food delivery services at 15%

All other fees are capped at an additional five per cent

The province is extending an order that caps food delivery service fees charged to restaurants at 15 per cent.

In a Sunday (Sept. 26) press release, the jobs ministry said that the initial order is being extended under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act and will take effect as of midnight on Sept. 28, when the current order was set to expire. The province will also extend a 5 per cent cap onother related fees associated with use of the service, such as online ordering and processing fees.

Small-delivery service businesses with less than 500 restaurants will still be exempt from the order. Delivery companies also cannot reduce driver pay to make up for the cap on fees.

B.C. initially capped food delivery service fees on Dec. 22, 2020, to help restaurants struggling amid the pandemic.

“This is welcome news for B.C. restaurateurs,” said Mark von Schellwitz, vice-president Western Canada, Restaurants Canada. “During the past 18 months, takeout and delivery sales has become a lifeline for restaurants and will continue to provide a critical revenue stream on our road to recovery. We appreciate the B.C. government listening to our hard-hit industry and extending this measure.”

The order is now set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021, but could be extended depending on the pandemic.

Dine-in is currently permitted in B.C.’s restaurants, but customers must present a vaccine card proving that they have received at least one vaccine dose. As of Oct. 24, two doses will be required for dine-in. Take-out and counter service restaurants do not require proof of vaccination.

READ MORE: SkipTheDishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbia

Previous story
Police seek witnesses after 35-year-old man dies in auto crash near Parksville
Next story
Fishers, experts await details on Ottawa’s latest plan to save Pacific salmon

Just Posted

Michael Bociurkiw, author of Digital Pandemic: COVID-19: How Tech Went From Bad to Good, sees China on the rise, thanks in part to the deep penetration of technology in that country’s society. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney author warns against the abuses of technology

The Royal BC Museum exhibit on orcas immerses visitors in the world of whales. (Photo by Shane Lighter/Royal BC Museum)
Royal BC Museum extends orca exhibit, implements vaccine requirement

Debra Sheets, a University of Victoria nursing professor, is continuing Victoria’s Memory Cafe program for adults with dementia and their caregivers. (Photo courtesy of Debra Sheets)
Memory Cafe Victoria continuing to connect those with dementia

View Royal is inviting the public to participate in crafting its climate change plan through an online workshop next month. (Black Press Media File Photo)
View Royal holding workshops to engage on climate strategy next month