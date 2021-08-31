Firefighter Andrew Pettit walks among the flames during a control burn on June 11, 2019 in Cedar Grove at Kings Canyon National Park, California. (Brian Melley/The Associated Press)

Firefighter Andrew Pettit walks among the flames during a control burn on June 11, 2019 in Cedar Grove at Kings Canyon National Park, California. (Brian Melley/The Associated Press)

B.C. extends wildfire state of emergency again to Sept. 14

Province says the move allows them to quickly respond to changing wildfire conditions

The Government of B.C. has once again extended the provincial state of emergency to coordinate efforts on B.C. wildfires.

The emergency declaration has been extended to Sep. 14. In a statement, public safety minister Mike Farnworth said the wildfire situation is trending in the right direction, but the province must remain vigilant for persistent wildfire activity.

RELATED: State of emergency extended to end of August as wildfires ravage B.C.

As of the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 31, 233 wildfires were burning in B.C., with 21 evacuation orders affecting approximately 3,754 properties. There are 77 evacuation alerts affecting approximately 6,073 properties. Of the fires burning, 16 are of note.

In a press briefing on Aug. 31, BC Wildfire Service officials said that crews are getting a better handle on the White Rock Lake fire near Vernon thanks to planned ignition efforts that occurred over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Skaha Lake fire near Penticton hasn’t experienced any significant growth.

RELATED: Huge planned ignition for White Rock Lake fire set for Monday

Current fire conditions may lead to continued severe fire behaviour and the potential for more evacuations.

Many British Columbians are expected to travel for the Labour Day long weekend. Provincial authorities encourage travellers to plan trips away from areas affected by wildfires. Travellers should also check EmergencyInfoBC and DriveBC websites for the latest information on wildfires and travel advisories.

B.C. Wildfires 2021emergency declaration

Previous story
Saanich council receiving lifesaving training on Overdose Awareness Day
Next story
Tories target Trudeau on economy as new StatCan figures show recent contraction

Just Posted

Markus Spodzieja (centre) with his crew members at the Bikery bakery. (Kiernan Green / News Staff)
The Bikery opens Island’s first kosher bakery in Victoria’s Public Market

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Victoria. (Google Maps Streetview)
Resident dies as COVID-19 outbreak worsens at Esquimalt care home

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes advocates for Opioid Awareness Day along with fellow Saanich council members, who will all receive Naloxone training online on Aug. 31. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich council receiving lifesaving training on Overdose Awareness Day

Demonstrators blocked the Johnson Street bridge in Victoria on Aug. 31 as they called for an end to police brutality. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
UPDATE: Victoria bridge reopens to traffic after protest against police brutality