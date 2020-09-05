B.C. government upgrading highway lighting to LEDs on Vancouver Island

The province is upgrading highway lighting to LEDs, starting with Vancouver Island. (News Bulletin photo)

The Island’s highways will be some of the first in the province to be illuminated by LEDs.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced in a press release this week that Vancouver Island will be the first region in B.C. to see the upgraded lighting infrastructure along provincial highways.

The government projects that once it has completed LED upgrades to 24,000 lighting fixtures, energy costs will be reduced by more than $2 million annually.

“Moving to LED lighting on our provincial highways and roads will use less energy, reduce maintenance costs and – most importantly – help drivers to see better, especially at night,” said Claire Trevena, transportation minister, in the release. “Our government’s approach helps keep our transportation network running safely, reliably and efficiently, now and into the future.”

Bruce Ralston, minister of energy, added that finding ways to lower energy usage is in line with government intentions to tackle climate change.

Raylec Power LP is contracted to take responsibility for electrical maintenance along Vancouver Island highways for at least the next five years and the ministry noted in the release that all regions of B.C. will assume “new and improved” electrical maintenance standards by 2022.

READ ALSO: City of Nanaimo foresees energy savings with new streetlights



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC governmentTransportation