B.C. hockey arena employee arrested after phone found in girls change room

The 21-year-old from Trail has been released from police custody on a number of conditions

A 21-year-old Trail man was arrested and facing possible charges of voyeurism after a disturbing incident at the Beaver Valley Arena in Fruitvale this week.

On Wednesday night (Nov.16), a group of girls at the Beaver Valley Arena noticed a phone in the women’s change room while preparing for a hockey practice and alerted a parent.

The parent took the phone and turned it over to a responding police officer.

The man, who works at the arena, was arrested and later released on several conditions, including to not have contact with the victims nor enter a space with anyone under 18. He is also barred from entering the Beaver Valley Arena, and is prohibited from possessing any recording device.

The man has not been identified as charges had not been laid as of Thursday. However, he is expected to appear in provincial court in Rossland on Feb. 23.

“I would like to commend the girls for their actions and notifying a parent immediately,” said detachment commander Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“Trail RCMP is in contact with the arena management and will work with them so measures can be put in place to help prevent this from occurring again in the future.”

