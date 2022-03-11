(Black Press Media File)

(Black Press Media File)

B.C. implements changes to the Elections Act to ‘modernize’ voting process

Changes were approved by the Legislative Assembly in 2019

The next time British Columbians head to the polls to vote in a provincial election they’ll see some new changes.

The changes stem from a 2018 report from B.C.’s Chief Electoral Officer that recommended several measures to improve the voting process. The Legislative Assembly approved the changes in October 2019. In a news release, the province said the necessary preparations to implement the changes have now been completed.

Some of the changes include allowing Elections BC to use machines to count paper ballots more efficiently — a practice already in use for municipal elections. Election officials will also be able to use electronic voting books to check voter information which will speed up the process for people who choose to vote in person.

Ballot printers will be added to voting stations to help reduce the need for write-in ballots. The printers can create custom ballots with the correct information for any British Columbian’s registered electoral district, allowing voters to cast their ballots anywhere in the province.

Other approved amendments to the Elections Act are already in force, including the extension of the campaign period for unexpected elections and the creation of a list of future voters.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaElections

Previous story
Librarians seek employer response to counter-offer as VIRL strike hits Nanaimo

Just Posted

The District of Sooke wants to do more public consultation before proceeding with its official community plan. Council requested staff to schedule an open house on the OCP for this spring. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke looks to have more in-person public input on community plan

District of Sooke council holds its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Broom, flowers and electricity top Sooke council agenda on Monday

Tara Munro’s counselling business has been expanding by adding more in-person and online counsellors. (Contributed - Tara Munro)
Sooke counselling centre expanding to meet community needs

Downtown residents are concerned about plans by an anti-mandate group partially responsible for the Ottawa occupation to organize a protest convoy to descend on Victoria. Photo shows motorists protesting pandemic mandates during a previous event in front of the B.C. legislature. (Black Press Media file photo)
Downtown Victoria residents want action to prevent ‘occupation’ of B.C. capital