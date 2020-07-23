B.C. Legislature gets deep clean after staffer on flight with COVID-19 case

A worker at the B.C. Legislature building was onboard a flight with a passenger who was later confirmed to have COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. Legislature staff were warned this week that a worker in the building was on a flight with a passenger that later tested positive for COVID-19.

A notice sent to staff says the worker took the Vancouver to Victoria flight on July 13 and afterwards spent time in the legislative buildings and interacted with various people.

After learning of the infected passenger, the staffer is reportedly self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms.

The notice says when provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was contacted for advice, she said the scenario was low-risk because the flight was short and passengers are required to wear masks. Henry reportedly also said because the risk to the individual is low, the risk of transmission to others is remote.

The legislature building has undergone deep cleaning of affected areas and other cleaning and physical distancing protocols continue.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed last week that Air Canada flight 8073 from Vancouver to Victoria carried a passenger with COVID-19. A second case was confirmed on an Air Canada flight that travelled on the same date from Toronto to Vancouver.

The Speakers Office at the BC Legislature did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

