This graphic shows the test positivity rate of select viruses since the start of 2022/23 respiratory season for the overall population in B.C. (Source: Ministry of Health)

This graphic shows the test positivity rate of select viruses since the start of 2022/23 respiratory season for the overall population in B.C. (Source: Ministry of Health)

B.C. lifts proof of vaccination, masking requirements for entering health-care facilities

Public health officer Bonnie Henry said masking will still be necessary in some settings

British Columbians visiting family and friends at hospitals and other health-care facilities will no longer have to show proof of vaccination to enter.

Public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the change, effectively immediately, on Thursday (April 6).

Henry also announced that visitors to long-term care homes will no longer have to undergo rapid antigen testing.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix lifted the order requiring all staff and visitors to wear masks at all times in health-care facilities, with the exeption of certain circumstances as a matter of practice to protect the health of patients and staff.

She warned that British Columbians could see masking requirements fluctate based on the seasonality of respiratory diseases.

As for the requirement that all health-care workers must be vaccinated: “I don’t see that lifting,” she said.

It is this requirement that has given government the confidence to lift various health orders and ministerial requirements, Henry added.

While the province has exited the “emergency phase” of the pandemic, it remains unclear when the pandemic will be considered over.

RELATED: B.C. announces spring COVID-19 boosters to be available soon

A combination of infection and vaccination rates has created a high level of what Henry called “hybrid immunity” against COVID-19. She warned about complacency, however.

Earlier this week, the province launched a campaign to boost vaccinations among older, vulnerable British Columbians. The latest round of boosters are available to non-Indigenous individuals 80 years and older and Indigenous individuals 70 and older. Seniors in long-term care will also be focus of the campaign .

Henry said she suspects British Columbians will receive access to another COVID-19 dose in the fall, similar to the flu shot.In fact, this shot may be a combined influenza and COVID-19 vaccine, she added. Another possibility could see British Columbians receive a “pan-corona” vaccination.

Cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus have severely levelled off from their respective peaks in late November and mid-January, with COVID-19 cases remaining steady at a low level, according to provincial data.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentCoronavirusCOVID-19Health

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. firefighter honoured after being badly burned by car blast in off-duty response
Next story
B.C. man caught stealing $500 worth of hockey cards – twice

Just Posted

Camille Currie, founder and organizer of BC Health Care Matters, will be running for the BC Greens in the yet-to-be-called by-election for the riding of Langford Juan-de Fuca once held by former premier John Horgan. (Photo courtesy of BC Greens)
By-election: BC Greens nominate health care advocate in John Horgan’s former riding

Former RCMP officer Scott Hilderley (left) and his 18-year-old Owen Hilderley, who attended the police camp his dad used to teach at in March. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Sooke son follows in father’s footsteps at police camp

A Caledonia Avenue home in Victoria was damaged by a fire on April 20, 2022. Almost a years later, police arrested a Nanaimo man and charged him with arson in what is being called a targeted offence. (Black Press Media file photo)
Nanaimo man charged with arson for ‘targeted’ fire at Ukrainian pastor’s Victoria home

Sooke RCMP have identified and targeted prolific offenders, often responsible for multiple, simultaneous criminal complaints. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke Mounties target prolific offenders to rein in crime

Pop-up banner image