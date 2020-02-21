The College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia (CMTBC) stated on their website Thursday that while suspended, Leonard Krekic is not entitled to practice as an RMT in B.C. (Photo - Pixabay)

B.C. massage therapist suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct

While suspended, Leonard Krekic is not entitled to practice as an RMT in B.C.

A registered massage therapist in Penticton has been suspended until further notice due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

The College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia (CMTBC) stated on their website Thursday that while suspended, Leonard Krekic is not entitled to practice as an RMT in B.C.

This suspension replaces a previous order which required Krekic to have a chaperone present at all times during consultation, assessment, examination or treatment of female patients, and regular reporting on the use of chaperones.

This new order stems from a complaint made on Nov. 21, 2019, containing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

In total, the college’s inquiry committee has nine investigation files open pertaining to Krekic. These include multiple allegations of sexual misconduct from one complaint, six complaints by other female patients, and two files opened in the committee’s own motion.

Its alleged the sexual misconduct involving one female patient happened in the presence of a chaperone and her complaint “raises a number of allegations, spanning multiple months and conduct from the treatment room to AA’s living quarters,” the college’s statement reads.

It goes on to call the allegations “extremely serious.”

The panel also noted that the alleged conduct raises issues of vulnerability and power imbalance.

The college clarified that suspensions ordered are made to protect the public during an investigation or pending a hearing of the discipline committee.

They also clarified that measures taken pertain to allegations that are unproven, unless admitted by a registrant or determined by the committee’s investigation.

The public notice by the CMTBC can be found online here.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sexual misconduct

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island teen climber seizes last opportunity to qualify in 2020 Olympic games
Next story
Kids learn the ropes of business with free UVic entreprenuership training

Just Posted

Development will bring 77 new homes to Colwood

Developers preparing land for six-storey, four-storey and two three-storey buildings on Sooke Road

Oak Bay, Esquimalt firefighters headed up the big climb Sunday

Oak Bay firefighter joins former Esquimalt assistant chief for 48-storey stair climb

Kids learn the ropes of business with free UVic entreprenuership training

The second annual Kidovate program is now open for registration

Salmon fishing closures won’t save the whales, say critics

Federal government accused of going after salmon fishery as ‘low hanging fruit’

PHOTOS: BC Children’s lottery offers luxury downtown Victoria home as a prize

The Choices Lotto has luxury homes across the province

VIDEO: Alleged shoplifter caught on camera at Sidney boutique

Staff at Cameron Rose Gifts seek the public’s help locating woman

B.C. massage therapist suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct

While suspended, Leonard Krekic is not entitled to practice as an RMT in B.C.

Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Workers are paid below industry standard at all Retirement Concepts facilities

Forest industry protests northern B.C. caribou protection deal

B.C. Mining Association supports federal-Indigenous plan

Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness

There are no dedicated programs for youth homelessness at federal, provincial level, report says

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Nanaimo high school following threats

Nearby elementary school was in hold-and-secure

Wolverines face elimination game at Island finals

Sooke squad lost to Nanaimo’s John Barsby last night

Most Read