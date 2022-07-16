B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. The New Democrat Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, May 30, 2022. The New Democrat Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. NDP to begin leadership campaign period, new leader to be elected Dec. 3

This comes after Premier John Horgan announced he will not seek reelection

The New Democrat Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December.

A statement issued today says the campaign period will officially start Sunday.

The party says voting will begin in November and the results will be announced on Dec. 3.

This comes after Premier John Horgan announced late last month that he will not be seeking another term in the 2024 provincial election.

Horgan said he will resign as leader in the fall, saying his second bout with cancer left him with little energy for the job.

The party says it has appointed former cabinet minister Elizabeth Cull as its chief electoral officer to oversee the leadership race.

It says the deadline to join as a party member to be eligible to vote in the leadership election is Sept. 4.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
RCMP investigating bloody incident downtown Duncan
Next story
Quarterly federal carbon price rebates appear in bank accounts with vague labels

Just Posted

The Victoria Art Council’s main gallery. The council has been named a recipient of the Lieutenant Governor’s Arts and Music Award. (Courtesy Victoria Arts Council/Facebook)
Victoria Arts Council receives Lieutenant Governor’s award

Kyle Michell is among the latest beer farmers, testing grains and variants with success enough to provide quality, consistent malted product to several breweries on the south Island. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Beer Farmers: Peninsula operation brews up mega malting machine in Central Saanich

A cyclist on the E&N Rail Trail glances over at graffiti painted on the back of commercial buildings in Esquimalt on July 13, 2022. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Esquimalt tags old program despite questions if it will actually stem graffiti

The Arts and Culture Colwood Society is hosting a summer art show on July 23 at Meadow Park in Colwood. (Courtesy City of Colwood)
Summer art show coming to Colwood