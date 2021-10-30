B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. A statement from the British Columbia premier’s office says John Horgan is recovering well after undergoing biopsy surgery for a growth in his throat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. A statement from the British Columbia premier’s office says John Horgan is recovering well after undergoing biopsy surgery for a growth in his throat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan recovering well after biopsy surgery, office says

Horgan underwent surgery after a lump was discovered in his throat

The premier’s office in British Columbia says John Horgan is recovering well after undergoing biopsy surgery for a growth in his throat.

It says in a statement that Friday’s surgery was successful and Horgan is in good spirits.

The statement says further updates will be issued in the coming days.

Horgan announced Thursday that he had noticed a lump on his neck and had been in and out of the hospital for tests that revealed a growth requiring biopsy surgery.

The 62-year-old premier has said he intends to stay on the job, but he appointed Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to serve as deputy premier as a precaution.

Horgan said he’s been in this spot before, having survived bladder cancer in his 40s.

“It’s important, I think, for people to understand that this isn’t the first time I’ve experienced a health issue like this,” Horgan told a news conference on Thursday.

“It’s the extraordinary efforts of our public health-care system that gives me complete confidence that all will be fine for me.”

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Major growth continues in Sooke School District
Next story
Imperial Oil praises the ‘difference a year makes’; reports $908M Q3 profit

Just Posted

The spawning season lasts from late October to early December. (Black Press Media file photo)
Where to see spawning salmon on Vancouver Island this year

Mick Coles with his kids Thomas and Bentley (front) enjoy a beautiful evening before a night passage. (Kate Coles/Cruising Meraki)
Greater Victoria’s sailing family survives stormy seas off California coast on epic voyage

Sooke School District trustee Wendy Hobbs (left) looks on as board chair Ravi Parmar announces the names of two new west Langford schools. The schools are set to open in September 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Major growth continues in Sooke School District

Second World War veteran Fred Seeley was presented the first poppy at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 in Langford Oct. 29. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
PHOTOS: First poppy presented to West Shore WWII veteran