B.C. psychologists petition government for more mental health coverage under MSP

B.C. Psychological Association says current covered programs fail to meet the demand of British Columbians

Psychologists in B.C. say the mental health crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the need for the integration of mental health coverage in Medical Services Plans.

“Depression, anxiety, and people contemplating suicide are at an all-time high, says B.C. Psychological Association advocacy director Dr. Lesley Lutes.

The association launched a petition this March, calling the provincial government to include psychologists in the list of eligible providers through MSP billing, for consultation and psychotherapy.

“Psychologists can then provide the much-needed mental health prevention, early intervention, and care to our residents,” Lutes said.

So far, the petition has been signed by close to 1,400 people.

A variety of services are covered with the province’s 2017 creation of a Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions but the intake process can take months.

Services are mainly accessible through a hospital or affiliated mental health clinic.

B.C. Psychological Association says these programs fail to meet the demand of British Columbians, especially those who cannot afford to pay for counselling out-of-pocket.

In 2019, the province spent $1.2-billion on pharmacological interventions for the management of chronic health and mental health conditions – relying heavily on pharmacology to treat mental and behavioural health disorders.

The association says health care costs would significantly decline if patients’ counselling is covered in the public health system.

Mental health-related ER visits and hospitalizations will also decrease, along with suicides.

“By providing physicians with this additional specialty referral and consultation resource it will decrease the overburdened family doctors and psychiatrists for those patients needing evidence-based mental health assessment and treatment.”

