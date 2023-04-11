Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith (right) helped announce $26 million in new funding for B.C. to help increase its number of public EV charging stations. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith (right) helped announce $26 million in new funding for B.C. to help increase its number of public EV charging stations. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

B.C. receives $26 million in new funding for EV charging stations

Provincial government sets target of 100% light-duty vehicle sales being EVs by 2035

British Columbia leads Canada when it comes to embracing zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) and the provincial government looks to keep it that way.

That’s the message was relayed by Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation, as she announced on Tuesday that $26 million in new funding would be given out across the province for public charging stations.

“In 2022, EVs made up over 18 per cent of new light-duty passenger vehicles sold,” said Osborne. “The highest percentage for any province or territory in Canada.”

“This year, B.C. scored the highest of any province or territory in Electric Mobility Canada’s zero-emission vehicles scorecard.”

Osborne made the funding announcement in Maple Ridge, which she referred to as the new mile zero for B.C.’s Electric Highway.

“More charging stations means that we’re making EVs an easier choice for British Columbians and helping to reduce range anxiety,” said Osborne.

RELATED: $170,000 in grants given to local festivals in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, said that this $26 million in funding will help the government reach its goal of having 10,000 public EV charging stations in B.C. by 2030.

In the near future, 250 more public light-duty fast-charging stations will be constructed across B.C. with the new funding.

As ZEV sales rise in B.C., from 24,263 in 2021 to 30,004 in 2022, the need for these charging stations also increases, explained Osborne.

According to the government’s Zero-Emission Vehicles Act, 26 per cent of light-duty vehicle sales must be ZEV by 2026, 90 per cent by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2035.

“Once you have an electric vehicle, you still have to take care of it, so we’ve recently expanded the CleanBC go electric EV maintenance training program to more B.C. colleges,” said Osborne.

“So now, more automotive technicians can upgrade their skills and more British Columbians will have the confidence to make the switch knowing that their electric vehicles are being serviced by a qualified professional.”

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy called the funding a timely announcement as council prepares for Thursday’s Climate Action Leadership Summit.

“We’re pleased here in Maple Ridge to have invested in our own EV and hybrid fleet vehicles and charging facilities throughout the city to support our residents who are making cleaner transportation choices and looking for low-cost charging options,” said Ruimy.

RELATED: Tesla Supercharger station new to Maple Ridge

“We look forward to the expansion of our public EV charging infrastructure that this funding will support in our own local community.”

Harry Constantine, president of the Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association, explained that this new funding will particularly help smaller communities like Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“This stands to benefit all British Columbians, including remote communities,” said Constantine. “We are very pleased to see the province investing in these measures.”

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentElectric vehiclesEnvironmentMaple RidgeTransportation

 

(L-R) Blair Qualey of the New Car Dealers Association of BC, Coun. Jenny Tan, Coun. Korleen Carreras, MLA Bob D’Eith, MLA Lisa Beare, energy minister Josie Osborne, Mayor Dan Ruimy, Coun. Sunny Schiller, and Ron Burton of the Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association, all helped announce $26 million in new funding to help B.C. increase its number of EV charging stations. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

(L-R) Blair Qualey of the New Car Dealers Association of BC, Coun. Jenny Tan, Coun. Korleen Carreras, MLA Bob D’Eith, MLA Lisa Beare, energy minister Josie Osborne, Mayor Dan Ruimy, Coun. Sunny Schiller, and Ron Burton of the Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association, all helped announce $26 million in new funding to help B.C. increase its number of EV charging stations. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. is struggling to find marriage commissioners to help say ‘I do’ in rural communities
Next story
Langford jeweler warns of rise in selling scam after dozens duped

Just Posted

Cory Kowalchuk, owner of Westshore Jewelry says the scam often involves the selling of “expensive 18 karat” items that turn out to be faked. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford jeweler warns of rise in selling scam after dozens duped

kQwa’st’not (Char George) holds a sign along the Malahat Highway Tuesday (April 11) as part of an effort to raise awareness of the impacts of widening the Malahat Highway on the nearby rivers in Goldstream Provincial Park where salmon spawn. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Group protests Malahat widening, alleging a lack of consultation, threat to fish

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority CEO Robert Lewis-Manning speaks to media after the arrival of the Sapphire Princess at Ogden Point Tuesday (April 11) morning. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
‘Economic boom’: Sapphire Princess docks in Victoria as first ship of cruise season

Greater Victoria partners (from left) Coun. Chris Coleman, Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming, Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch, Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore, BC Transit’s Christy Ridout and Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock launch the new Blink RapidBus Route 95, which will take passengers from Downtown Victoria to the West Shore. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
New bus line replacing Route 50 to Langford to have fewer stops, more frequent service