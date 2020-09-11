Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 cases in B.C., Aug. 27, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count continues high, with 132 new cases reported Friday (Sept. 11) to bring the number of active cases in the province to 1,461.

There has been one new health-care facility outbreak, at Evergreen Hamlets long-term care home in Surrey. There are currently 14 long-term care or assisted living facilities with outbreak precautions in place, and three acute-care facilities.

There were no additional deaths recorded, leaving the total related to the coronavirus pandemic at 213. Hospitalization remains low, with 49 people in acute care with COVID-19, 10 of them in intensive care.

The higher case count and investigations showing infections coming out of drinking parties and bars has caused provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to shut down banquet halls and night clubs, and restricting pubs and restaurants from selling alcohol after 10 p.m.

Henry has urged B.C. residents to restrict their “bubble” of close contacts further as school resumes, particularly for people who are in regular contact with elderly relatives.

RELATED: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

RELATED: Night club closures, liquor limits ‘a punch in the gut’

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings
Next story
Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Just Posted

Victoria mother convicted in baby’s murder seeks new trial, claims juror was biased

Kaela Janine Mehl convicted of murdering 18-month-old daughter in 2017

Greater Victoria forest fire risk upgraded to ‘extreme’

Residents reminded to be cautious with smoking material, avoid all outdoor burning

Police board offers letter of support to VicPD amid ‘defund the police’ movement

Co-chaired by Victoria, Esquimalt mayors, board acknowledges ‘additional challenges’ created by movement

$30M plan announced to make Bamfield Road safer

Gov’t announcement comes as first anniversary of UVic student deaths approaches

Greater Victoria Green Team volunteers pull together

View Royal project on Sept. 13 next up for environmental group

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Sun’s out, guns out: RCMP arrest man following disturbance in Errington

Search warrant yields illicit drugs, cash and several replica firearms

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces 3rd lawsuit

Lawsuit calls the actions of Const. Lacey Browning and the RCMP reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive

B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

‘Deferral areas’ total 3,350 square km of forest

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced to 18 years in Surrey Six case

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence

POLL: Have you noticed an increase in your grocery bill since the start of the pandemic?

Reports suggest food prices could rise by four per cent in 2020

Most Read