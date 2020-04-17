B.C. records 43 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

That brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province to 575

B.C. has recorded 43 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, while seeing no new deaths as of the afternoon of Friday (April 17).

That brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province to 574, with 119 of those people in hospital – 52 in intensive care.

In the update Friday, B.C. health officials also reported that five outbreaks have been declared as over, lowering the total number of outbreaks at long-term care homes and other facilities to 15.

READ MORE: B.C.’s latest COVID-10 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

Since January, a total of 1,618 British Columbians have contracted the virus, which has no cure, with 966 people recovering.

A total of 78 people have died.

The newly announced cases come hours after the province released its latest modelling for the virus, which suggested that some social contact restrictions implemented to curb COVID-19’s spread could be eased by the middle of May.

ALSO READ: B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Health Minister Adrian Dix urged people to continue to follow those restrictions in order to successfully bend the curve.

“We are in the eye of the storm in a Category 5 hurricane. The risk is still very high and there are many unknowns, but we are hopeful that with all of us standing strong, the storm will continue to lessen,” Dix said in a statement.

“What happens next is directly tied to your continued efforts. We still have new cases, new outbreaks and tragically, new deaths. We cannot afford a resurgence that will undo all of the effort and sacrifices we have made so far.”

ALSO READ: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich to consider reducing 2020 property tax increase as pandemic continues
Next story
Hotels might not be best option for Victoria’s homeless population

Just Posted

B.C. tax relief measures helps residents and municipality, says Sooke mayor

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Sooke eateries adapt to new restrictions

Despite changes due to COVID-19 crisis, they’re ‘pushing through’

University of Victoria researchers say booze sales should be restricted, not encouraged

Liquor consumption is complicated and should be limited, says expert

Hotels might not be best option for Victoria’s homeless population

‘It’s almost like we need to take a military approach’

Group reported sneaking onto closed Saanich golf course to hit balls

Cedar Hill Golf Course shuttered indefinitely since March due to the pandemic

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

B.C. records 43 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

That brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province to 575

Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told

Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada

Mandatory masks restriction begins Monday at noon

Artists band together for Islanders in need

Rock for Relief: A Living Room Concert for Vancouver Island broadcasts tonight

BC Ferries implements employee’s plan to deliver groceries to central coast

By transfering grocery shopping from Port Hardy store to terminals of Bella Bella and Klemtu, the ferry service reduces the need for travel for residents of remote communities

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

Most Read