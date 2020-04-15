B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

The province recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, including the first death in the Interior Health Region.

The news came from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who said the Interior Health death was of a man in his 60s at home. Henry said the man in his 60s had gone to hospital for an “acute condition” shortly before his death.

That brings the total death toll in B.C. to 75, with 1,561 total test positive cases. Of those, 955 have recovered; a 61 per cent recovery rate for known cases.

“We are in this together, we are still in the midst of it,” Henry said.

“We are not at the point yet where we can let up.”

There are 131 patients in hospital, 59 of whom are in ICU.

Henry said that despite COVID-19 patients in hospital, it is still safe to call 911 or go to the hospital for urgent non-coronavirus issues. She especially urged parents to continue to immunize their children on schedule.

The provincial health officer said COVID-19 restrictions, when they do loosen, will have to go in stages. Even when they begin to lift, “normal is going to look quite different for some time” for British Columbians.

“We are not at the end of our beginning,” she noted.

The total cases (change from last briefing), by health authority are: 670 (+12) in Vancouver Coastal Health, 623 (+22) in Fraser Health, 92 (+3) in Island Health, 146 (+5) in Interior Health and 30 (+2) in Northern Health.

READ MORE: ‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

READ MORE: B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus