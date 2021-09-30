B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases reported to public health from the beginning of the pandemic to Sept. 28, 2021. White line is seven-day moving average. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases reported to public health from the beginning of the pandemic to Sept. 28, 2021. White line is seven-day moving average. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. records 749 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, 9 more deaths

First-dose immunization reaches 88%, second dose 81%

B.C. health authorities reported another 749 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and nine more deaths as infection rates and pressure on hospitals remains high.

There are 145 people with active COVID-19 infections in intensive care units as of Sept. 30, up from 142 over 24 hours. Province-wide hospitalization numbers were not available due to statutory holiday staffing for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

As of Sept. 30, 88.0% (4,078,469) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 81.0% (3,756,363) have received their second dose.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The latest deaths bring the B.C. pandemic total to 1,962. Three were recorded in the Fraser Health region, two each in Island and Interior Health, and one each in Northern Health and Vancouver Coastal.

RELATED: Site C dam work carries on despite COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Alberta doctors face aggressive, misinformed patients

New cases by region for Sept. 30:

• 267 new cases in Fraser Health

• 113 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

• 157 new cases in Interior Health

• 148 new cases in Northern Health

• 64 new cases in Island Health

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. marks 1st National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
Victoria Orange Shirt Day ceremony sees sea of orange attend for healing, recognition

Just Posted

An Indigenous dancer performs at Victoria’s Orange Shirt Day ceremony on Sept. 30 (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria Orange Shirt Day ceremony sees sea of orange attend for healing, recognition

Grade 1 students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Sooke parents want tougher mask mandates for schools

Kenny Schuetze, co-owner of Villamar Construction, Devin Hutchinson, co-owner of Hutchinson Contracting, Becky Wilson, executive assistant at Tswout First Nation, Mike McKinnon, owner of Built Contracting, and Mike Edwardson, co-owner of Villamar Construction, stand before the new Big House Tsawout First Nation is currently constructing. Employees from Villamar Construction and Hutchinson Contracting joined Indigenous and non-Indigenous working with Built Contracting on working on the Big House during Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula contractors help raise Tsawout First Nation big house as part of reconciliation

Monique Pat, a member of the T’Sou-ke Nation, emcees the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Sooke on Sept. 30. Pat’s mother is a residential school survivor. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
PHOTOS: Large crowd gathers in Sooke on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation