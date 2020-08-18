B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

The province recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Aug. 18), health officials said in a joint statement.

That brings the total number of test positive cases to 4,677, with 775 of those currently considered active. There are no new deaths so the death toll from the virus remains at 198.

Health officials said there were no new health-care facility outbreaks, with a total of 10 active currently in medical settings.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson warned British Columbians to remain careful as B.C. sees daily case numbers remain high compared to earlier this summer.

“There are no new community outbreaks. However, community exposure events continue,” the officials said.

“We need every new case of COVID-19 to be identified, traced and contained as quickly as possible to keep our curve where we need it to be.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saddle stolen in rural Saanich while woman tends to sick puppy
Next story
Sooke rolls out food truck pilot in parks

Just Posted

Fire near Sooke Reservoir burning out of control after electrical storm

Crews from Coastal Fire Centre working to extinguish them

Victoria police nab two robbery suspects related to seven-hour standoff

Cook Street incident Aug. 13 saw several residents evacuated from homes

Victoria officers seek high-risk missing woman last seen Sunday

Anyone who sees Brandi Sheen is asked to call 911

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

Sooke rolls out food truck pilot in parks

Pilot project to be assessed in the fall

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope, B.C.

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Freeland sworn in as federal finance minister as PM set to seek prorogation

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Vancouver looks to rebound in Game 5 on Wednesday

Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

The program will go toward renovating arts and cultural spaces in BC and to buy special equipment

Most Read