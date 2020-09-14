People wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

First death recorded in Northern Health over the weekend

B.C. recorded 317 new cases and six deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (Sept 14).

Broken down by the day, there were 137 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday, 119 cases from Saturday to Sunday and 61 from Sunday to Monday.

ALSO READ: Northern Health records 1st fatality due to COVID-19

Four of the deaths took place in Fraser Health, one in Vancouver Coastal Health and one in Northern Health, the latter region’s first death due to the pandemic. The woman who died in Northern Health was in her 70s and died in hospital after attending an event in the community.

That brings the total number of cases in B.C. since the pandemic began to 7,279, while the death toll has reached 219.

There are currently 58 people in hospital, 16 of whom are in ICU. There are 1,594 active cases and more than 3,000 people are under public health monitoring.

“As we get more cases, the chances of getting spillover into people who are more vulnerable… is going up,” Henry said, as hospitalizations rose by nine people over the weekend.

Henry issued a warning for British Columbians to “hold the line” as daily case counts continue to average above 100.

“We need to go back to our basics now,” she said, noting that celebrations this fall will need to be scaled back.

She said the wildfire smoke has made it difficult to spend time outdoors, which has been the standard advice to help slow the transmission of COVID-19. Wearing a tight fitting mask is recommended for people spending time outdoors, while vigorous exercise outside is to be avoided.

READ MORE: BCTF urging teachers affected by smoke to take sick days; says schools not safe currently

READ MORE: B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care on Friday

READ MORE: Here’s how you and your pet can stay safe from the wildfire smoke blanketing B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here’s how you and your pet can stay safe from the wildfire smoke blanketing B.C.
Next story
Police break up gathering of more than 50 people at University of Victoria over the weekend

Just Posted

CRD director says ongoing garbage dumping ‘disgraceful and pathetic’

Sooke woman tired of finding garbage bags on edge of property

School bus delays after SD62 overwhelmed by last-minute registrations

450 students signed up Friday alone, district to hire more drivers

Police break up gathering of more than 50 people at University of Victoria over the weekend

Saanich police say one 18-year-old was arrested, no charges or fines issued

Victoria council adopts bylaw restricting placement, size of tents

Daytime sheltering will be prohibited 30 days after state of emergency ends

Controversial Victoria mural vandalized

Police looking for suspect, witnesses

B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

First death recorded in Northern Health over the weekend

B.C. retirement home residents fight province’s visitor restrictions

Association launched to give Canada’s long-term care, senior home residents a voice

Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser won’t seek re-election

Fraser one of two MLAs to announce intentions as election rumours swirl in B.C.

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Dr. Henry says schools ‘perfectly safe’; BCTF urges teachers affected by smoke to take sick days

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

The Price is Right: 50 cash-hungry ‘contestants’ call B.C. RCMP to claim returned cash

North Vancouver RCMP dealt with onslaught of people trying to claim $2,600 cash as theirs

Tropical sea turtle found off Vancouver Island released to warmer waters

‘Berni Stranders’ is only the fourth olive ridley sea turtle recorded in B.C. waters

Here’s how you and your pet can stay safe from the wildfire smoke blanketing B.C.

Concentrations of fine particulate matter of of the southern half of B.C. have skyrocketed

B.C. salmon farm operator adds new device to delousing capacities

Portable system will serve Broughton Archipelago and Discovery Islands

Most Read