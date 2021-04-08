A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1956 or earlier

The province announced a five-year jump in eligibility for B.C. residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday (April 8), people born in 1956 (65 and up) can now register for the vaccine. According to the province, people 65 and up can register online, by phone or in person. Once they have registered through B.C.’s “Get Vaccinated” online system, they will receive a notification to book their jab when they become eligible.

Shots can be booked online 24/7 at www.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated, by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1-833–838-2323 or in-person at a ServiceBC office.

This brings the age-based vaccination program down to the top of the AstraZeneca immunization program, which allows for people aged 55 and up to sign up for a vaccine. That program is currently only open

People registering for a vaccine will be asked to provide their first and last names, date of birth, postal code, personal health number and an email or phone number to be contacted at. No one will ask for their social insurance number or any financial information.

Vaccine appointments can take between 30 and 60 minutes. People must wear a mask and are asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt to make vaccination easier. After the shot, patients will wait for 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse effects.

READ MORE: MLA receives racist emails after B.C. prioritizes Indigenous people for COVID-19 vaccine

READ MORE: B.C. businesses hurt by COVID ‘circuit breaker’ can apply for grants up to $10K

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria inter-city bus operators land $2 million in provincial funding
Next story
Variants of concern higher than reported, but giving precise data challenging: BCCDC

Just Posted

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

New order allows workplace closures when infections found

Victoria police released this photo of a suspect caught allegedly tagging anti-Semitic graffiti on the Chabad Centre for Jewish Life and Learning on April 6. (Photo courtesy of Victoria police)
Victoria police seek two suspects after Chabad Centre tagged with anti-Semitic graffiti

Pair was caught on the centre’s surveillance footage the night of April 6

John Wilson, president and CEO, The Wilson’s Group of Companies. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria inter-city bus operators land $2 million in provincial funding

Funding aims to help with recovery after COVID-19 battered the tourism industry

The B.C. government announced Wednesday that cellular service is going to expand past Sooke to Port Renfrew along a 70 km stretch of Highway 14. (Black Press Media file)
Cellular reception to be expanded past Sooke to Port Renfrew

B.C. government announces cellular project for 70-km stretch of Highway 14

An unattended vehicle left idling on a Saanich street rolled away and crashed into a pole on April 8. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)
Saanich police ticket vehicle owner for not turning tires to curb while parked on slope

Idling vehicle rolls down Saanich street, crashes into pole

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

Firefighters, including those from Cranberry volunteer department, are battling a blaze in the Nanaimo River Road area. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Dwelling destroyed, two taken to hospital after mid-Island blaze

Numerous fire departments and first responders at area south of Nanaimo

The public health laboratory says providing precise figures for variant cases is challenging, in part because of the delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and because not all the samples can be sequenced. (Medicago)
Variants of concern higher than reported, but giving precise data challenging: BCCDC

Director Mel Krajden attributes it to a delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and not all the samples can be sequenced

The Cambridge crew, including Shawnigan Lake School grad Quinten Richardson, celebrates beating Oxford in the 166th running of the Boat Race on Sunday, April 4. (Submitted)
Vancouver Islanders square off in England’s fabled Boat Race

Shawnigan Lake alum Richardson and Cambridge edge out Brentwood grad Barakso and Oxford

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1956 or earlier

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA
38 ‘fearful’ dogs living in ‘filthy’ conditions seized from Kamloops-area property: BC SPCA

The 10 adult dogs and 28 puppies were living in cages and covered in feces

North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma is going public about anti-Indigenous correspondence she’s received after the province granted Indigenous people 18 and older vaccination priority. (File photo)
MLA receives racist emails after B.C. prioritizes Indigenous people for COVID-19 vaccine

Bowinn Ma says the amount of anti-Indigenous sentiments she’s received in emails ‘has gone through the roof’

Quality Foods plans to use electric trucks to help reduce its environmental footprint. (Photo courtesy Quality Foods)
Two big Vancouver Island-based firms switching to electric transport trucks

Charging stations for Tesla Semis to be built for Quality Foods and Mosaic Forest Management

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Most Read