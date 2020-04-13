B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

New cases in 20 senior homes, 11 new deaths in two days

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 9, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. had 25 new positive novel coronavirus tests by April 12 and 20 more by April 13, bringing the total positive tests to 1,490 in the COVID-19 pandemic.

New cases in the 20 affected B.C. senior care homes have risen to 254, with 11 new deaths over two days mostly attributed to those facilities, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus