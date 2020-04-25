B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

A woman rides a bike past artwork of author and illustrator Roger Hargreaves’ ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ character wearing a face mask, painted on the outside of a boarded up business in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, April 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. has recorded 96 new COVID-19 cases – with 40 of those connected to an outbreak at a federal penitentiary in Mission – as well as two more deaths, including the first fatality in a First Nation community.

In a news conference on Saturday (April 25), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed that a First Nation woman who lives in the Alert Bay community has died from the contagious respiratory illness, which has no cure or vaccine.

“This is a tragedy that is beyond just us, it’s a tragedy for all of us,” Henry said. The two new deaths means that B.C. has reached a grim milestone of 100 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

Henry explained that the surge in cases stems from further investigations into community transmissions, particularly at the Mission Institute. There, 106 inmates have now tested positive for the virus, as well as 12 staff.

Ninety-six people remain in hospital, with 41 in intensive care unit.

Of the 1,948 who have tested positive since COVID-19 touched down in B.C., 1,137 have fully recovered, bringing the total active confirmed cases to 411.

More to come.

Coronavirus

