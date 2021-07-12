Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Canada’s chief public health officer Theresa Tam. (B.C. government photos and Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Canada’s chief public health officer Theresa Tam. (B.C. government photos and Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)

B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospital cases continue to decline

66 in hospital, 14 in intensive care, 30 new cases Monday

B.C. recorded 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 47 on Sunday and 30 on Monday as senior long-term care facilities continued without virus outbreaks into a second week.

Public health teams reported 66 people in hospital Monday, down from 74 on Friday, with 14 in intensive care, down from 19 in the same period. There have been no new deaths reported in the three days related to the pandemic.

Infection protocols continue in areas of three B.C. hospitals, Royal Inland in Kamloops, Eagle Ridge in Port Moody and Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Active cases tracked by public health also continue to decline slowly, with 658 on Monday, down from 661 as of Friday. As of Monday, 78.8 per cent of eligible people 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine, with 47.4 per cent having had two doses.

The 123 confirmed cases July 10-12, by region, are:

• 38 new cases in Fraser Health, 175 active

• 38 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 257 active

• 42 new cases in Interior Health, 167 active

• no new cases in Northern Health, 30 active

• five new cases in Island Health, 22 active

RELATED: No vaccine passports for Alberta, Premier Kenney says

RELATED: Canada to donate 17.7M doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
BC Hydro probing if damaged submarine cable, oil leak caused by June heatwave
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP probing ‘possible criminality’ in fatal Lytton wildfire

Just Posted

A weed harvester, similar to the machine shown here, is under repair after flipping on Florence Lake in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Weed harvester flip under investigation

Two more aircrafts, including a CF-104 Starfighter, are said to join the CP-121 Tracker that arrived Monday in North Saanich for display at the BC Aviation Museum. (Black Press Media file photo)
Flying Banana helicopter and Starfighter set to land in North Saanich museum

Reb Stevenson, general director of the Gorge Tillicum Community Association, started off their neighbourhood’s amateur art installation event with an Ode to Canadian short film, the Log Driver’s Waltz. (Courtesy of Gorge Tillicum Community Association)
Ode to Log Driver’s Waltz among art installations popping up in Saanich neighbourhood

Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean says funding for emergency preparedness is critical. (Photo courtesy of BC Government Communications)
Metchosin, First Nations to receive emergency preparedness funding