Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Education Minister Rob Fleming outline B.C.’s plan for reopening schools in September, B.C. legislature, July 29, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

B.C. recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, heading into a long weekend with public health officials renewing their warnings to stay safe as summer activities and rising coronavirus infections continue.

Case numbers have climbed in recent days, with the total for July 31 topping the 41 new cases reported July 29. There has been a cluster in the Okanagan after a series of infection events related to parties around Kelowna. Interior Health is keeping a list of potential exposure sites, including resorts, a spin studio, restaurants and bars identified this month.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Fire crews extinguish balcony fire in 4300-block of West Saanich Road
Next story
Rally at Ministry of Health calls attention to deadliest month of overdoses

Just Posted

Sooke lifts campfire ban

Sooke Fire Rescue will re-evaluate conditions on Tuesday, Aug. 4

Rally at Ministry of Health calls attention to deadliest month of overdoses

For second consecutive month, province records highest number of overdose deaths

UPDATED: Fire crews extinguish balcony fire in 4300-block of West Saanich Road

Dark smoke could be seen coming from the apartment building

Saanich police search for cyclist accused of spitting in driver’s face

Assault took place on July 22 on Sayward Road, police say

Premier John Horgan offers masks to BC Transit passengers as friendly reminder

Top officials urging residents to keep following COVID-19 guidelines after recent spike in cases

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Island bottle depot holds drive to help former worker

Dennis Renaud was diagnosed with cancer only months after retiring

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Demand continues to grow as pandemic drags on

Most Read