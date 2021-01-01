A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)

B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

B.C.’s first baby of 2021 was born 21 minutes into the new year.

The province confirmed that the baby, weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces, was born at Women’s Hospital in Vancouver.

In 2020 and 2019, B.C.’s New Year’s baby was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

Meanwhile, Ottawa’s first baby of 2021 was born at 12:09 a.m., at the Montfort Hospital.

ALSO READ: Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

The Montreal Gazette is reporting that the first New Year’s baby there was born exactly at midnight.

Alberta is forgoing announcing that province’s New Year’s baby this year, due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria rock-throwing suspect arrested after foot chase
Next story
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

Just Posted

Christopher Wilson, 34, is a person of interest after shots were fired in the 100-block of Gorge Road East Dec. 30. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police seeking armed and dangerous man after shots fired

No one was injured in the Dec. 30 incident

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 prior to being sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin during a virtual swearing in ceremony. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
PREMIER’S MESSAGE: A year that reminded us we need to take care of each other

Premier John Horgan says hope on the horizon, but we’re not out of the wood yet

Mayor Lisa Helps, city staff and community members unveil the first street front electric vehicle charging stations. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
MAYOR’S COLUMN: Victoria has what it takes to pull through as a community

Lisa Helps says hope is not enough to dig us out of the challenges we face

The Juan de Fuca pool opens up again Jan. 20, after being closed since last March due to ongoing public health restrictions due to the pandemic. (West Shore Parks and Recreation)
Juan de Fuca pool to reopen in Colwood after 10-month shutdown for COVID

West Shore Parks and Recreation using federal/provincial restart funding to reopen facility

Victoria police officers arrested a man Dec. 30 who is suspected of throwing rocks at two vehicles. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria rock-throwing suspect arrested after foot chase

Two vehicles were damaged in the 2800-block of Douglas Street Dec. 29

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Riverside Resort in Qualicum Beach. (Google photo)
Vancouver Island man airlifted to hospital after stabbing during campground fight

46-year-old victim recovering after incident in Qualicum Beach

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

Flames shot out of a window on the fourth floor of Lewis Apartments on Lewis Street Thursday afternoon. Several people were injured in the fire. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Residents in shock as fire tears through apartment building in Duncan

Dozens of people milled about in a daze in front of Lewis… Continue reading

A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)
Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

Comox Valley Search and Rescue rescued a missing snowboarder from Mt. Washington on Dec. 31. File photo supplied
Comox Valley Search and Rescue finds missing snowboarder

Mt. Washington man had been caught in avalanche in ‘challenging terrain’

Most Read