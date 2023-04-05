Grocery clerks and food service staff will be among the 150,000 British Columbians getting a pay raise when the minimum wage increases on June 1 to to $16.75 from $15.65. (Contributed)

B.C.’s minimum wage going up by $1.10 to $16.75 on June 1

Minister of Labour Harry Bains announced the increase Wednesday at a coffee shop in Victoria

Grocery clerks and food service staff will be among the 150,000 British Columbians getting a pay raise when minimum wage increases on June 1.

Minister of Labour Harry Bains announced the increase from to $16.75 from $15.65 Wednesday (April 5) at a coffee shop in Victoria.

“Having a minimum wage that keeps up with inflation is a key step to prevent the lowest-paid workers from falling behind,” Bains said. “These workers and their families feel the impacts of high costs much more than anyone else. We are maintaining our policy of tying the minimum wage to inflation.”

The coming increase gives B.C. one of the highest minimum wages in Canada and comes after the release of new inflation figures, which peg overall inflation at 6.2 per cent in February 2023, with prices for specific items in the low-double-digits.

In 2022, B.C. increased the minimum wage by 2.8 per cent, which was the increase in the cost of living in the province in 2021.

More to come…

BC government

