Fraser Health still has most, eight more coronavirus deaths

B.C. recorded a total of 1,478 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, including weekend test results.

The majority of the cases continues to be found in the Fraser Health region, which also saw three new outbreaks declared with at least one positive test at Chilliwack General Hospital, Surrey Memorial Hospital and Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. An outbreak was also declared at Glacier View Lodge in Courtenay.

more to come…

