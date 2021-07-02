Helicopter carries water bucket in B.C. Wildfire Service response. (Phil McLachlan/Penticton Western News)

Helicopter carries water bucket in B.C. Wildfire Service response. (Phil McLachlan/Penticton Western News)

B.C. saw 70 new wildfires Thursday, more starts expected today

More lightning expected across dry B.C. Interior, Okanagan

B.C. Wildfire crews confirmed 70 new fires in the wake of lightning storms across the B.C. Interior on Canada Day, with a similar number of new starts expected with continued high temperatures and lightning.

None of the new fires has grown larger than 100 hectares, but a similar number of starts is expected to be identified Friday, Emergency Management B.C.’s Cliff Chapman told reporters in an update. There were 12,000 lightning strikes recorded Thursday, after a week of record high temperatures left forest areas in dry conditions, and more lightning storms are being tracked.

more to come…

B.C. Wildfires 2021BC legislature

Previous story
Fire set to Malahat totem
Next story
Update: Campers at Sunset View, Boyd Bay and Noland Creek sites told to leave due to Cariboo wildfires

Just Posted

A totem burned atop the Malahat Drive in the early morning hours of July 2, is believed to be retaliation for the statue of Captain James Cook that anti-colonial activists allegedly toppled into Victoria’s Inner Harbour on July 1. (RCMP handout)
Fire set to Malahat totem

VicPD looking for missing Stacy Colburn. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Stacy Colburn last seen on July 1 in the 600-block of Foul Bay Road

Local firefighters Scott Rear, Brandon Knowles, Nik Wells, Dawson Tindale and Brent Henning form the five-person team from Metchosin and Sooke that headed to Lytton on the first ferry July 1. (Metchosin Fire Department/Facebook)
‘A heartbreaking scene’: View Royal fire chief on the ground in Lytton

The Malahat SkyWalk will open to visitors in July 15. (Malahat SkyWalk photo)
Malahat Skywalk to open July 15