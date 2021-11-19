COVID-19 virus (file photo).

B.C. sees 497 new cases of COVID-19

Interior Health has highest number of new cases at 146

B.C. has 497 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Nov. 19.

Breaking down the numbers by new cases for each region there are 138 in Fraser Health, 64 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 146 in Interior Health, 78 in Northern Health and 71 in Island Health.

Three new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours including one in Fraser Health, one in Vancouver Health and one in Northern Health.

Additionally, one new healthcare facility outbreak is being reported at Laurier Manor, a health care facility in Prince George.

There are presently 3,420 active cases COVID-19 in the province, while 208,702 people have tested positive and recovered.

Of the active cases, 358 individuals are in hospital and 109 are in intensive care.

The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

To date, 90.8 per cent of eligible people 12 years and older in B.C. have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 87 per cent have received the second dose.

