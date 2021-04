Hospitalizations up to 377, two more deaths for 1,515 so far

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS

B.C.’s slow decline from last week’s all-time high daily COVID-19 cases continued Tuesday, with 873 new infections confirmed.

B.C. recorded 1,283 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 1,036 on Sunday and 970 on Monday, as infection slowed slightly from last week’s record spread. There are 377 people in hospital as of Tuesday, up from 368 on Monday, 116 of them in intensive care. Two additional deaths were recorded Tuesday, for a total of 1,515 since the pandemic began.

