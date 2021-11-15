A large portion of the Coquihalla highway has eroded due to extreme weather conditions in the Hope area. (Kyle Snihur/ Facebook)

B.C. STORM: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope

Photo has shown up online illustrating damage to major B.C. highway

A large chunk of the Coquihalla Highway has washed away in the rain.

A photo has emerged online of an area just east of Hope, at Othello Road on Highway 5. The Coquihalla River has risen drastically overnight and the image shows that both lanes of the two-lane section of highway are gone.

It is difficult to see how long the section that washed away is.

Several highways are closed as of Monday morning, and the power is out for about 6,000 customers in the town of Hope. There is currently no roads open between Hope and the rest of the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland.

Hundreds of people who were travelling on B.C. highways are currently stranded in Hope.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C. STORM: 5,500 Hope hydro customers without power as outage still under assessment

