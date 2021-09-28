A sign is shown at the entrance to Eden blockade in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew, B.C. on Tuesday, May, 11, 2021.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne

A sign is shown at the entrance to Eden blockade in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew, B.C. on Tuesday, May, 11, 2021.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne

B.C. Supreme Court denies application to extend Fairy Creek injunction

The injuction is set to expire at 4:00 pm, Tuesday Sept. 28

Logging company Teal Jones’ application to extend an injunction against old-growth logging blockades at Fairy Creek has been denied by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

“The factors weighing in favour of extension do not outweigh the public interest in protecting the Court from the risk of further depreciation of its reputation. It is not just and equitable in all the circumstances of the case to make the order sought,” Justice Douglas Thompson wrote in his decision.

Over 1,000 protesters have been arrested at Fairy Creek since the injunction was imposed six months ago.

Thompson’s decision means the injunction ends at 4 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 28).

More to come…

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Victoria police blocking Cedar Hill Road section due to ongoing incident

Just Posted

A sign is shown at the entrance to Eden blockade in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew, B.C. on Tuesday, May, 11, 2021.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne
B.C. Supreme Court denies application to extend Fairy Creek injunction

West Shore RCMP officers found an unoccupied grey Mazda that had crashed and rolled onto its roof just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 27. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP seek driver, passenger after single-vehicle rollover crash in Colwood

Vehicle traffic in the 3000-block of Cedar Hill Road is being disrupted as Victoria police officers are blocking the area due to an ongoing incident. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police blocking Cedar Hill Road section due to ongoing incident

Teachers Gillian Le Rose and Rick Fabris hold a canoe that’s part of a unique reconciliation project at Westshore Colwood School. (Photo courtesy of Sooke School District)
Colwood school, Sooke School District promote healing, reconciliation education