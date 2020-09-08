FILE – A server wears a face mask while cleaning a table on the patio at an Earls restaurant, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Nightclubs and stand-alone banquet halls are to shut down in B.C., following an amended order issued Tuesday (Sept. 8) by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Henry’s order will also ban alcohol sales in restaurants, bars and pubs after 10 p.m., as well as requiring them to close by 11 p.m. if they do not continue with full meal service. The volume of music or TVs at those establishments must also be no louder than conversation level so that patrons do not have to shout, and thus spit, in the establishment.

“It’s going to be a challenging time for those businesses,” Henry acknowledged, but said that the new orders were necessary for public safety.

“These restrictions will take away that late-night temptation people have, when we know there’s been mixing [of social groups] going on and transmission is happening in these venues.”

The new orders come after Henry told the public last week that it was time to cut back on social interactions, and as cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in B.C. The province recorded 429 new cases and two deaths over the Labour Day long weekend.

“I use orders as a last resort… we do it for things where we know it will make a difference.”

Henry said the closures come after it became clear that banquet halls and nightclubs became “high-risk places” that were unable to bring in enough safety measures to keep guests safe. However, she said that a curfew has not been considered.

The public health orders come into effect immediately, although Henry said there would be a grace period.

As to what qualifies as a nightclub, she said it would be those establishments whose “sole purpose is entertainment and liquor service.”

Henry said that she is not currently considering shutting down dine-in service at bars and restaurants altogether at the moment.

READ MORE: B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

READ MORE: What happens if B.C. re-enters a COVID lockdown? Psychologist says we’ll be OK

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Just Posted

BREAKING: Emergency crews responding to fire at Big O Tires West Shore

Photos show the building consumed in black smoke

Fire crews douse grass fire the length of hockey rink near Station Avenue in Langford

The fire started out the size of dinner plate but quickly spread to over 200 feet long

Victoria airport sees driest Sept. 8 in 67 years

Victoria Weather Records says Tuesday is driest day since 1953

Washington wildfires likely cause for Greater Victoria’s smoke-filled skies

Region wakes up to strong smell of smoke, haze

Three or more sailing wait for BC Ferries travellers leaving the Island

BC Ferries experiencing heavy traffic for post-Labour Day weekend travellers

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Smoky Skies Alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

Forecasting model illustrates drifting smoke hundreds of miles from fires

Alleged squatter in Nanaimo refuses to leave house, police dog sent in

40-year-old arrested Monday night

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

SOOKE HISTORY: Point No Point in 1937

Region’s logging industry dates back to 1855

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Most Read