Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at the legislature in Victoria on March 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. will only consider mask mandate if new major virus emerges: public health officer

Dr. Bonnie Henry says masks were vital during COVID peak, but not as much so now

B.C.’s provincial health officer says they have no plans to re-introduce a mask mandate in the near future, and would likely only consider one if a new virus suddenly emerges.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provided a public health update Wednesday (Nov. 16), speaking to the current respiratory illness situation and responding to calls to bring back masks.

Henry said while masks were a vital tool at this time last year, mandating them is not necessary this time around. This, she said, is largely due to a higher degree of immunity among people aged five and older and the introduction of a vaccine for those under age five.

“We are in a different situation now,” Henry said.

In mid-November 2021, vaccines were only available for British Columbians over the age of 12. Of them, 87 per cent had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This year, with the inclusion of those aged five to 12, 86 per cent of British Columbians have at least two doses of the vaccine. Additionally, 51 per cent of kids under age five has received at least one dose of their vaccine, since B.C. started administering it in August.

As a result of this and increased immunity gained from infection, Henry said “most people in B.C. are no longer at risk of severe illness and hospitalization.”

She said the only reason she could see for re-implementing a mandate is if a new and major virus were to emerge. And in that instance, Henry said, masks would be mandated alongside a series of other measures, such as capacity limits and distancing.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Should B.C. reintroduce mask mandate? Groups pen open letter to province

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

