File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide

Dawson Creek’s Kiara Agnew was on a ‘dream birthday vacation’

A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.

The woman has been identified by family members as Kiara Agnew from Dawson Creek, B.C.

Her family says on a GoFundMe page that Agnew went on what was supposed to be a “dream birthday vacation” to Mexico with her boyfriend, but that “turned into a nightmare” when relatives were notified of her death on Friday.

Agnew’s mother, Michele Levesque, later posted to Facebook that her daughter’s body will be returned to Dawson Creek.

SSP Solidaridad said in a statement in Spanish that police from the Secretariat of Public Security took a man into custody after “a lifeless woman was found with possible marks of violence in a hotel located in the Xcalacoco neighbourhood.”

Mexican prosecutors have confirmed the woman was found dead Friday, adding he is in custody and possible charges are being considered.

Mexicomurder

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Taking back identity: New learners fight to keep First Nations languages in B.C. alive

Just Posted

Karly Nygaard-Petersen, a doctoral student at Royal Roads University, researched what role fun played in people’s uptake of e-scooters and micro-mobility options. (Courtesy of Karly Nygaard-Petersen)
E-scooter uptake highlights role of fun in transportation: Royal Roads researcher

The B.C. government brought in new regulations at the start of 2023 that expanded the list of items that can be recycled through blue bin and depot programs. Some are calling for more to be done in quelling the amount of single-use items making it to market. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Groups want plastic waste reduced at the source as B.C. expands recycling list

Priscila Kumar and Teale Phelps Bondaroff distribute I Remember to a free little library. (Samantha Duerksen)
Teen author distributes book on Victoria-based choir empowering those with dementia

A large group gathered at Market Square in Victoria on the final day of the 2023 Wounded Warrior Run BC on Sunday (March 5). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)
10th annual Wounded Warrior Run BC raises over $135K

Pop-up banner image