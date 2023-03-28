The rail crossing near the intersection of Tranquille and Ord rds in Kamloops. (Google Maps)

The rail crossing near the intersection of Tranquille and Ord rds in Kamloops. (Google Maps)

Back to the wild west in Kamloops: CN police investigate train robbery

There are no details on if anything was taken

  • Mar. 28, 2023 4:00 p.m.
  • News

It’s a story you don’t hear everyday.

Kamloops RCMP responded on the morning of Monday, March 27 to reports of a robbery involving a train.

RCMP were called to assist CN Police just after 7 a.m. at Tranquille and Ord Roads in Kamloops.

An armed suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, five foot eight, and between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a balaclava, a black hat with a Puma logo in white, a black hoodie, and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CN police as they conduct an investigation.

READ MORE: Wrong turn temporarily strands moulting elephant seal on B.C. highway

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CN RailKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Driver stopped going almost 100 km/h over speed limit near Lake Cowichan
Next story
Sexual violence rampant amid lack of housing options for homeless Vancouver women: survey

Just Posted

A team spent more than two hours redirecting a juvenile elephant away from the Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich. (Gorge Tillicum Community Association/Facebook)
Wrong turn leads elephant seal to highway in Saanich

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen Monday (March 27) said he remains concerned about funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), which supports economic development on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Critics fear B.C. poised to freeze $300 million Vancouver Island development fund

Jesse Roper of Metchosin kicks off the August Phillips Backyard music festival. (Black Press Media file photo)
Phillips Backyard festival announces summer lineup

Pictured is the McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant in Esquimalt. The CRD has received some results from thermal processing pilots that were looking at long-term options for the region’s biosolids. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Thermal processes possible for CRD’s long-term biosolid solution

Pop-up banner image