Bastion Square attack leaves victim with life-altering injuries

Victoria police are looking for witnesses after a violent assault in Bastion Square over the weekend.

On Jan. 17, between 8 and 10 p.m., the victim was approached by a group of about 10 youth. According to the Victoria Police Department, an unknown, blonde female threw a cup of water on the man and he was then struck from behind by an unknown person.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics and suffered life-altering injuries.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the attack or has any information on the incident.

The file remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

