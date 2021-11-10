Bazan Bay, bordering Sidney and North Saanich, site of weekend beach clean up

The Peninsula Streams Society has scheduled a clean up of Bazan Bay (here seen in late October) for Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Peninsula Streams Society is looking for additional volunteers to help clean up Bazan Bay on the eastern shore of the Saanich Peninsula Saturday, Nov. 13.

The clean-up scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. will see volunteers pick up garbage along the backshore, the beach itself, a nearby parking area and the area near the outflow of Reay Creek.

Volunteers will receive gloves, garbage grabbers and garbage bags from the society, which asks volunteers to wear sturdy, non-slip footwear and dress for rain or shine as the work will happen regardless of the weather. The work will not be physically strenuous, but organizers say tripping hazards and slippery areas create a chance of slipping and falling.

Volunteers have two options for insurance. They can purchase a Peninsula Streams Society membership ($10 per year for non-students or $5 per year for students), so the society can add them to its volunteer insurance policy, with memberships available for purchase before the event online, or they can sign waivers, if not members.

The society requires all volunteers to have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

All participants must pre-register for the event. To register or to learn more, go to peninsulastreams.ca.

