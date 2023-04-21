BC Conservatives join race to replace Horgan

Langford real estate agent and carpenter Mike Harris has been nominated as the BC Conservative Party candidate for the Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection.

Harris ran a small business with his wife for eight years that had to “shut down during the pandemic due to government overreach,” said a news release.

Since then, Harris has been working as a regional director with the Conservatives, calling for lower taxes, more free enterprise and cutting government waste.

“I’m running to give people an option, to offer people a different voice,” Harris said in a statement. “We have a problem with affordability. People can’t afford to live here. The common person has been forgotten to the point where people don’t have anywhere to live.”

“Mike is an outstanding individual dedicated to his community,” provincial Conservative leader John Rustad said in a statement. “He is passionate about housing affordability and transportation options. He believes as I do that the job of an MLA is first and foremost to be a voice for his riding, unlike the NDP and BC United, who believe an MLAs role is to parrot their party line.”

Horgan stepped down as MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca on March 31 after a long political career, including more than five years as B.C. premier.

Horgan represented the riding in its various iterations from 2005 until last month, having won almost 68 per cent of the vote in 2020. The riding has predominantly leaned toward BC NDP over the years.

Camille Currie, founder and organizer of BC Health Care Matters, announced she’d be running for the BC Green Party on April 6.

Ravi Parmar, Sooke School District board chair, announced he’s running for the NDP – pending securing the nomination – on April 12.

The byelection has to be called six months after Horgan left office, meaning a date will be set by Sept. 30.

