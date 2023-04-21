The front of the BC legislature. (Black Press Media file)

The front of the BC legislature. (Black Press Media file)

BC Conservatives join race to replace Horgan

Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection date still to be announced

Langford real estate agent and carpenter Mike Harris has been nominated as the BC Conservative Party candidate for the Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection.

Harris ran a small business with his wife for eight years that had to “shut down during the pandemic due to government overreach,” said a news release.

Since then, Harris has been working as a regional director with the Conservatives, calling for lower taxes, more free enterprise and cutting government waste.

“I’m running to give people an option, to offer people a different voice,” Harris said in a statement. “We have a problem with affordability. People can’t afford to live here. The common person has been forgotten to the point where people don’t have anywhere to live.”

“Mike is an outstanding individual dedicated to his community,” provincial Conservative leader John Rustad said in a statement. “He is passionate about housing affordability and transportation options. He believes as I do that the job of an MLA is first and foremost to be a voice for his riding, unlike the NDP and BC United, who believe an MLAs role is to parrot their party line.”

Horgan stepped down as MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca on March 31 after a long political career, including more than five years as B.C. premier.

Horgan represented the riding in its various iterations from 2005 until last month, having won almost 68 per cent of the vote in 2020. The riding has predominantly leaned toward BC NDP over the years.

READ MORE: By-election: BC Greens nominate health care advocate in John Horgan’s former riding

Camille Currie, founder and organizer of BC Health Care Matters, announced she’d be running for the BC Green Party on April 6.

Ravi Parmar, Sooke School District board chair, announced he’s running for the NDP – pending securing the nomination – on April 12.

The byelection has to be called six months after Horgan left office, meaning a date will be set by Sept. 30.

READ MORE: Ravi Parmar running for NDP in Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial GovernmentSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria police seeks suspects after credit cards from taken wallets at rec centre used

Just Posted

The front of the BC legislature. (Black Press Media file)
BC Conservatives join race to replace Horgan

Victoria police believe these individuals are involved in various wallets being taken from a recreation facility in early April before the credit cards inside were used for purchases. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police seeks suspects after credit cards from taken wallets at rec centre used

Those looking to fish the waters off Sidney may find what they need at Greater Victoria’s first Outdoor Adventure Show, April 21 to 23 at West Shore Parks and Recreation. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
Greater Victoria Outdoor Adventure Show set for three days in Colwood

Wildwood Saunas owner Josh Dupuis said he is thrilled his company has secured a spot at Royal Beach for their mobile saunas for the next six months, with regular opening hours returning Friday (April 21). (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘It feels really amazing’: Wildwood Saunas sets up shop at new Royal Beach home

Pop-up banner image