BC Construction Association building builders through new mentorship program

300 mentee positions are open for applications as industry paves the way for beginning builders

The BC Construction Association has launched a new mentorship program aimed at supporting 300 early career trades workers per year for at least the next three years. (Pixabay photo).

Aspiring construction workers have a new opportunity to give their career a boost thanks to the recent arrival of the BC Construction Association’s Building Builders mentorship program.

Launched on Sept. 20, the province-wide program is aimed at connecting unemployed workers with experienced mentors across all disciplines of the industry. According to a news release it is the only such program operating province-wide, and fills an important gap in “an academic learning culture that often does not adequately encourage the skilled trades as a career path.”

“If you don’t have the right contacts, it can be hard to navigate a career in the construction industry,” said Chris Atchison, BCCA president. “Guidance counsellors, parents, and teachers aren’t always fully informed about the opportunities or encouraging of a non-academic path.

“BCCA is thrilled to connect industry leaders with young talent, get their questions answered, get them personal advice from experts who really know the way, and help them fulfill their career goals.”

Applications are now open for the 300 mentee positions, and both mentees and mentors can sign up for the program or find out more about it at buildingbuilders.ca.

The program is funded by the federal government for three years, and mentorship periods last 12 months. Mentees receive Site Ready safety training, and both mentees and mentors receive culture training through the Builders Code as part of the program.

