UPDATED: Coroner investigating accidential death of 65-year-old man at North Saanich marina

Death said to have happened late Monday night

BC Coroners Service is currently investigating the accidential death of 65-year-old male at Canoe Cove Marina and Boatyard in North Saanich. (Google/Screencap)

A spokesperson for the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said police are considering the death of a 65-year-old man Monday night an “accidental sudden death.”

Cpl. Carrie Harding said police are considering the death a “suspected drowning” but cannot confirm until the coroner has completed the investigation into the death.

“The coroner attended and they will comment on details,” she said.

BC Coroners Service said in an earlier statement to the Peninsula News Review that it had received notification of a death at Canoe Cove Marina and Boatyard in North Saanich with the coroner “currently investigating” to determine all of the facts.

Neither police nor the coroner will confirm or release the identity of the man.

RCMP could not confirm a known place of residence of the man with whom police had had no prior contact.

Harding said police responded to the marina at 10:38 p.m. Crews from North Saanich Fire Department, BC Ambulance and Search and Rescue joined the police in its response.

