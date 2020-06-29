BC Ferries adds nearly 80 more sailings to summer schedule

B.C. Ferries is adding 79 more sailings on select routes to accommodate their summer schedule, effective July 2. (BC Ferries photo)

BC Ferries is adding more sailings for customers on a handful of routes for the summer.

Starting July 2, there will be 33 more round trips made from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay each week and eight more between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo’s Duke Point. Additionally, there will be 30 more roundtrips from Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo’s Departure Bay, plus eight additional round-trips between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale.

Notably, Horseshoe Bay will reopen their foot passenger walkway, the Langdale sailing will be given priority at Horseshoe Bay and customers will be able to get assistance with returning to their vehicles 10 minutes before a boat docks.

“We are keeping capacity well ahead of demand all through the recovery,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ President & CEO. “Ferry traffic has returned to an average of about 30 per cent lower than this time last year. We are forecasting that it will be two to three years before traffic returns to pre-COVID levels.”

Since early June, BC Ferries has added over 300 sailing per month to its major routes, following a dramatic scale-back in March due to COVID-19.

