UPDATED: BC Ferries cancels additional sailings to Salt Spring Island

With repairs to Skeena Queen underway, it is not clear when service will resume

The Skeena Queen, serving the Swartz Bay-Fulford Harbour route has been out of action since early Wednesday morning, forcing BC Ferries to cancel eight sailings connecting the Saanich Peninsula and Salt Spring Island. It is not clear when service will resume. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Mechanical difficulties continue to interrupt ferry service between Salt Spring Island and the Saanich Peninsula and it is not clear yet when service will resume after BC Ferries cancelled additional sailings through the afternoon.

BC Ferries has cancelled additional sailings between Fulford Harbour and Swartz Bay because the vessel serving the route, the Skenna Queen, has been experiencing a problem with two of its electrical generators.

The initial round of cancellations affected the sailings leaving Fulford Harbour starting at 6:15, 7:50, 9:50, and 11:50 a.m. BC Ferries also cancelled four sailings leaving Swartz Bay at 7, 9, 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. BC Ferries has since expanded cancellations to include the 1:50 p.m. sailing departing Swartz Bay and the 3 p.m. sailing departing Swartz Bay.

Astrid Chang, manager of corporate communications and business support, said before the new cancellations that BC Ferries is waiting for an update from maintenance teams when asked about the likelihood of serving resuming in the afternoon.

In the meantime, passengers can monitor the BC Ferries website or Twitter account for service updates.

#ServiceNotice #SwartzBay #FulfordHarbour #SkeenaQueen has cancelled sailings due to a mechanical difficulty with the electrical generator. A complimentary water taxi will be available. Full details here: https://t.co/EFJ0fSb3rb ^rj — BC Ferries | Travel safe. Wear a mask. (@BCFerries) October 21, 2020

Chang said a complimentary water taxi service that can accommodate 15 foot passengers has been operating from the public dock in Fulford Harbour since 6:15 a.m. with the taxi docking at the government dock adjacent to Swartz Bay terminal.

As for commercial traffic, Chang said BC Ferries is directing it toward the Vesuvius-Crofton route.

BC Ferries has apologized for the inconvenience. “We are certainly advising people that there is service between Vesuvius and Crofton today,” she said. “The Bowen Queen is continuing to provide that service as scheduled.”

Of course @BCFerries sailings from #saltspring to #Victoria are cancelled the morning of a two-hour dental appointment I’ve waited three months for. Will you pay my cancellation fees #bcferries? (Also supposed to be first time off-island since giving birth.) — Emma Yardley (@byemmayardley) October 21, 2020

