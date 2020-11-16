BC Ferries has cancelled more than a dozen sailings for Tuesday due to high winds in the forecast. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries has cancelled more than a dozen sailings for Tuesday due to high winds in the forecast. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries cancels sailings to and from Vancouver Island due to adverse weather

Ferry corporation cancels 16 scheduled sailings Tuesday between Island and mainland

With stormy seas in the forecast, BC Ferries has already cancelled many scheduled sailings for tomorrow.

BC Ferries issued a series of service notices Monday night advising of sailing cancellations Tuesday between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland “due to forecasted adverse weather conditions.”

The 6:15 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. sailings from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay have been cancelled, as have the 6:15 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. sailings from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay.

The 5:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings from Duke Point to Tsawwassen have also been cancelled, as have the 5:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Duke Point.

The 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. sailings to and from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen have been cancelled, as well.

BC Ferries added in the service notice that it doesn’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly and apologized for any inconvenience.

“We know customers rely on us to get to their destinations,” the notice read. “We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for all coastal areas of Vancouver Island, forecasting “strong, sustained southeasterly winds” over the Strait of Georgia.

RELATED: Storm brings wind warnings for most of Vancouver Island

RELATED: Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerriesWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Storm brings wind warnings for most of Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Tomo Vranjes, a Greater Victoria musician and longtime fan of late rock guitar icon Eddie Van Halen, joins artist Paul Archer behind the latter’s Fort Street gallery. Archer, whose airbrushed paintings of rock greats have made him many connections in recent years, painted a likeness of Van Halen following the gutarist’s death last month from cancer. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Victoria artist’s king-sized tribute to Eddie Van Halen draws on personal connection

Paul Archer had an up close and personal day with the legendary guitarist in 1980

The Sooke Santa Parade planned for Dec. 6 is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Metro-Creative)
Sooke Santa Parade cancelled due to COVID-19

Organizers say they spent months considering ways of throwing the annual event

Saanich police are searching for Sean Hart, who unexpectedly left a mental health facility on Nov. 6 and did not return. (Saanich Police)
Saanich police searching for man who left mental health facility unexpectedly

Sean Hart has been missing for over a week

A young racoon has been released back into the wild after it had to be rescued and cleaned up after getting stuck in a compost bin in the Langford area. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Young racoon rescued after getting trapped in compost bin

Animal given oil bath, fed specialized meals at Wild ARC in Metchosin

Langford Fire Rescue and West Shore RCMP are investigating two suspicious fires that took place in abandoned homes in Langford three days apart from each other. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP investigating two suspicious fires three days apart from each other

Fires both reported near West Shore Parkway in Langford

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

BC Ferries has cancelled more than a dozen sailings for Tuesday due to high winds in the forecast. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels sailings to and from Vancouver Island due to adverse weather

Ferry corporation cancels 16 scheduled sailings Tuesday between Island and mainland

A ‘vigorous’ storm is making its way to Vancouver Island tonight. (Environment Canada satellite image)
Storm brings wind warnings for most of Vancouver Island

Snow falling now in some areas

Sig
Sooke Thunderbirds win two over the weekend

U15 squad posts victories over Cowichan and Comox

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)
RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school

Community is raising funds for Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

Most Read