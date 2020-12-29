BC Ferries hails fourth-LNG powered vessel as part of its ‘sustainable future’

The new vessel will enter service in 2022, serving the Southern Gulf Islands

A vessel promoted by BC Ferries as part of its “sustainable future” launched last weekend.

The yet-to-be-named vessel of the Salish Class slipped into the Baltic Sea in Gdansk, Poland as Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. continues to construct the vessel.

Plans call for the vessel to serve the Southern Gulf Islands in 2022 after it will have sailed 10,440 nautical miles to British Columbia in early 2022 for final preparations following sea trials scheduled in late 2021 in Gdansk, the former Danzig.

BC Ferries said in a press release that dual-fuel engine – capable of running on LNG or ultra-low sulphur diesel – will power the 107-metre long vessel with a capacity to carry at least 138 vehicles and up to 600 passengers and crew.

RELATED: BC Ferries to launch new vessels, website, pricing to meet rising demand

RELATED: New BC Ferries hybrid vessels arrive in Victoria’s Inner Harbour

“Using primarily (liquid natural gas) to fuel the new ship will result in reduced emissions and reduced costs for BC Ferries,” read the release. “When the ship enters service, it will allow for the retirement of the Mayne Queen, a diesel-fuelled vessel.”

The new vessel represents the fourth of its kind capable of running on LNG with Remontowa having also constructed the first three.

BC Ferries awarded the contract to the Polish shipyard ahead of two other short-listed companies after having received 16 bids from international shipyards with no Canadian companies having responded to the company’s Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEOI).

BC Ferries sees the quartet of LNG-powered vessels as part of its Clean Futures Plan outlining the company’s path to replace diesel fuels with cleaner energy options.

“BC Ferries continually seeks energy sources that offer a cleaner, lower carbon- intensity option to displace non-renewable diesel,” read the release. “In the company’s move towards a sustainable future, adopting LNG is one way to reduce its impact on the environment today.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com